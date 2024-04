Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Two groups of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)'s labour union clashed in Mumbai suburb of Sakinaka, police said on Tuesday.

Police registered a case in connection with the clash which took place on Monday evening outside the Ansa Industrial Estate when a group of the MNS Kamgar Sena activists attacked rival faction members, they said.

What triggered the fight was not yet known, said the police, adding a probe was on into the incident. PTI DC RSY