Members of right-wing outfit clash with FTII students over banner decrying Babri demolition

Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) Members of a local right-wing organisation clashed with students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here on Tuesday over a banner condemning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid put up by the students, police said.

The banner with the words "Babri Demolition, Death of Democracy" was put up by the FTII Students Association (FSA) on the campus on Monday, said deputy commissioner of police Sandip Gill.

The incident took place a day after the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol took place in Ayodhya.

"A group of ten persons barged into the institute's campus in the morning. They tore up the banner and clashed with students," the DCP said.

Police were recording the statements of students and investigation was on, he added.

The FTII students' body as well as the administration could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. PTI SPK ARU KRK