Members of Tibetan outfit tie rakhi to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Raksha Bandhan

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with members of two Tibetan outfits at the Sangh's headquarters in Nagpur.

Members of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association and Bharat Tibet Cooperation Forum tied a rakhi to Bhagwat, stated a release issued by the Vishva Samvad Kendra.

It said that activists from the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of the RSS, also tied a rakhi to the Sarsanghchalak. PTI CLS ARU