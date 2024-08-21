Members of two communities clash over social media post

Kota (Raj), Aug 21 (PTI) Members of two communities clashed in Lakheri town of Bundi district after a youth allegedly uploaded an objectionable post on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when members of a community pelted stones at the house of the youth, who along with a group of people retaliated.

"Taking immediate action in the matter, the police arrested Balkishan Narwal and lodged a case against him under sections of the IT Act for his post. Seven other people were booked and arrested for stone-pelting," DSP of the area Dilip Meena said on Wednesday.

Narwal, a resident of Mahavirpura area in Lakheri town of Bundi, uploaded a post on his social media account on Tuesday that allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Demanding action against the youth, people from the community handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Lakheri on Tuesday night. Some of them also reached the Lakheri police station and demanded action, according to police sources.

A group of these people, while returning from the police station, allegedly pelted stones at Narwal's house when he was sitting outside on the doorsteps.

Narwal, along with members of his community, retaliated and the attackers fled from the site, leaving their 3-4 two-wheelers, which were damaged, they said.

No one was injured in the stone-pelting. However, a few two-wheelers were damaged, Meena said.

"The situation in the area is normal. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.