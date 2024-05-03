Memes mock Rahul Gandhi as he abandons Amethi; #FattuPappu trends on X

New Delhi: As the Gandhi family abandoned its bastion Amethi after several decades with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi picking up Rae Bareli to contest the Lok Sabha elections, social media flooded with memes on Friday.

#FattuPappu, Darpok, Daro Mat, Bhag Jao started trending at the top on X soon after the formal announcement by the grand old party.

During his Bharat Jodo and Nyay Yatra, Daro Mat had become Rahul's catchphrase to energise his party workers to put up a brave fight. After deserting Amethi, X handles related to BJP are mocking the Congress scion using the same catchphrase, but in a negative way.

Amethi was transferred to Rahul from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2004 which he lost to BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections by over 50,000 votes.

NewsDrum in its Commentary on April 29 predicted that Rahul will not contest from Amethi and he might pick up Rae Bareli instead which was vacated by her mother Sonia Gandhi earlier this year.

Instead, Rahul has fielded his close aide Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi which is being seen as a dummy candidate against Irani.

With this, it is evident that Rahul has successfully blocked his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or her husband Robert Vadra from contesting Lok Sabha elections.

Robert Vadra, in the past month, said many times that he wants to contest the election from Amethi.