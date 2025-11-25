Memo to SI denying permission for 'Ayyappa Deeksha' on duty draws flak

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) An internal memo issued to a sub-inspector of police, denying permission to wear black attire, grow beard or remain barefoot as part of 'Ayyappa Deeksha' while on duty, drew criticism from VHP and MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday.

Citing an earlier order, the memo issued recently by a police official stated that the permission cannot be granted to any member of the police force to wear a civil dress (black) or go barefoot for religious purposes while on duty.

It further said any police personnel wishing to observe "Deeksha" can apply for leave.

Taking exception to the memo, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh asked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the police department whether such rules are applicable only to Hindus.

In a video message, Raja Singh said full freedom is given to police personnel belonging to a particular community to follow their religious practices during their festival.

"Why are rules and regulations not enforced on them? When there are Hindu festivals, and only during observance of Swamy Ayyappa Deeksha' they issue such rules. My only request to Revanth Reddy is that rule should be equally applicable" to all faiths.

Meanwhile, VHP National Spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar in a post on 'X' said, "Issuing memo to policeman observing Ayyappa Deeksha by senior officials is anti-Hindu".

In religious matters, beliefs of Hindus should be respected, he said.

A police official said the memo was an internal communication of the police department which got circulated (to outsiders) and that it was being verified.