Memoir of ex-Army chief General SM Shrinagesh chronicles a soldier's rise to Statesman

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) An upcoming memoir, "Commanded by Destiny: A General's Rise from Soldier to Statesman", is a gripping account of the life and times of former chief of Army staff General SM Shrinagesh that captures the heady post-Independence spirit of nationalism and the role of the Indian Army in securing the nation's hard-won freedom.

The autobiography, scheduled to release this month, sheds light on how the late General Shrinagesh was instrumental in modernising the Indian Army and breaks the myth that Indians were incapable of strong military leadership.

It will be released under Penguin Random House India's (PRHI) 'Veer' imprint.

While parts of the manuscript were published in 2009, the latest edition presents the complete version of events written by Shrinagesh, who died in December 1977.

"Preserved by his family for years, the book offers an intimate and insightful account of a remarkable military career and a pivotal era in India’s defence history," Gurveen Chadha, executive editor of Ebury Press and Penguin Veer, said in a statement.

The Corps Commander of Jammu & Kashmir during the 1947-48 war with Pakistan, General Shrinagesh, who served as chief of Army staff of the Indian Army from 1955 till 1957, is claimed to be the first to introduce tanks at Zoji La to overcome well-entrenched Pakistani defences at such heights.

He retired on May 7, 1957, completing 34 years of distinguished military service. Post retirement, the army man served as the governor of Assam from 1959 to 1962, then as the governor of Andhra Pradesh from 1962 to 1964 and finally as governor of Mysore from 1964 to 1965.

The book, whose foreoword is written by the author's grandson Gaurav Shrinagesh, recounts in vivid detail the life of a man who led a distinguished career of service to the nation.

It is praised by the likes of former chief of Army staff General MM Naravane.

"Happy that the manuscript did see the light of the day," Naravane said describing the memoir as a "fascinating account".

"The smooth transition of the army from one that was almost exclusively commanded by British officers to being wholly led by Indian officers bears testimony to the highest professional standards that prevailed, forged through lessons learnt from the barren mountains of the North-West Frontier Province to the sweltering battlefields of Burma.

"I wish I had read this book while in service and been able to draw from this wealth of experience," the Ex-Army chief said in his praise for the book.

The book, priced at Rs 699, is currently available for pre-order online.