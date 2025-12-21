'Memorable occasion': LG Sinha after maiden foodgrain freight train reaches Kashmir

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated the Indian Railways after first-ever foodgrain freight train reached Kashmir carrying approximately 1,384 tonnes of rice.

“This is undoubtedly a very memorable occasion and realises our long-cherished dream of connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network,” Sinha said.

For the first time, a Food Corporation of India (FCI) foodgrain freight train, consisting of 21 BCN wagons, successfully arrived at Anantnag Goods Terminal in south Kashmir on Sunday, Northern Railway’s Jammu division said in a statement.

Sinha said the movement of freight trains would benefit people, enterprises and infrastructure projects without the risk of adverse weather conditions throughout the year and ease the pressure on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, also known as NH-44.

The LG expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for making economic progress of J&K an integral part of the country's rapid growth.

This grain-laden freight train reached Kashmir from Punjab without any hindrance and in a much shorter time compared to road transport, the statement said.

"This is a moment of pride for the Railways. This freight train will act as an economic bridge between Punjab and Kashmir. In the coming times, the operation of FCI foodgrain freight trains by the Railways will play a major role in providing infrastructural support to the economy," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal said.

Highlighting the advantages, he said this initiative would reduce traffic congestion on the busy NH-44.

“Rail transport facilitates better and more efficient supply chain management of foodgrains, leading to improved planning and distribution,” he said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK