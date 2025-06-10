Memorial for Maharaja Bijli Pasi to be built in Lucknow: CM Adityanath

Bahraich (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday that a memorial for Dalit icon Maharaja Bijli Pasi will be built in Lucknow.

Speaking after the inauguration of a statue of Maharaja Suheldev and the launch of 384 development projects worth Rs 1,243 crore in Bahraich, Aditynath asserted that the BJP government will ensure that historical figures who protected India's culture and traditions but were ignored by parties ruling earlier, receive the respect they deserve.

Adityanath said that a grand memorial of Maharaja Bijli Pasi, who defeated foreign invaders, is going to be built in Lucknow.

Maharaja Bijli Pasi is a legendary figure from the Pasi (Dalit) community who is believed to have ruled parts of Uttar Pradesh during the 12th century.

The BJP has been highlighting the unsung heroes of various communities, especially from the marginalised sections, like Maharaja Suheldev and Maharaja Bijli Pasi.

The CM also paid tributes to the four brave women warriors of the 1857 revolution who had given a tough time to the British.

Adityanath said that a medical college and university of Jhansi have been named after Rani Lakshmibai.

Budaun's women PAC battalion has been formed in the name of brave woman warrior Avantibai Lodhi. Her statue riding a horse will be installed there.

"About 35-40 per cent of the work on the women PAC battalion in the name of brave warrior Uda Devi has been completed in Lucknow.

"Her statue riding a horse will be installed as soon as the work is completed. A woman PAC battalion is being formed in Gorakhpur in the name of Jhalkari Bai. A grand statue of her will be installed there too," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to follow 'panch pran' (five pledges) for building a developed India, he said that respect for heritage means Maharaja Suheldev.

"Freedom from the mentality of slavery means a complete ban on events held in the name of Salar Masood," he said.

Adityanath said that the construction of a memorial and cultural centre after B R Ambedkar is underway in Lucknow.

"The memorial will be ready by his death anniversary (December 6). We will run it and provide scholarships for SC/ST students," he said.