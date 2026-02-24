Memorial of Ajit Pawar to be built on legislature complex premises: Assembly Speaker

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has said a memorial of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will be set up in the state legislature complex here.

"Ajit Pawar was a towering leader and to make the younger generation aware of his services to the state, and how he led his political life, a memorial dedicated to him in this premises is necessary," he said while speaking on the condolence motion to pay tributes to the late leader on Monday.

He said he will put forth this proposal to the chief minister and others and take an appropriate decision.

Pawar and four others died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28. PTI MR NP