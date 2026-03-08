Memorial of reformist poet Kardak will be an inspiration for future generations: Athawale

Nashik, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the upcoming memorial of Lokkavi Vamandada Kardak will serve as an inspiration for future generations.

Addressing a gathering at the Bhoomipujan ceremony of the memorial in Sinnar taluka, Athawale recalled Kardak's contribution to society as an effective thinker who spread Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideas of equality, brotherhood and justice through his poetry and songs.

"His songs inspired social change by creating confidence in society. Now, his memorial will prove an inspiration for future generations," said Athawale.

Born on August 15, 1922, at Deshwandi in Nashik district, Kardak lit the flame of self-respect and social awareness in the Bahujan society through his poetry, songs and writings. He has written more than 10,000 songs dedicated to Ambedkarite ideology.

State school education minister Dada Bhuse said a proposal to provide separate study rooms for students in the area is under consideration while constructing the memorial.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat said the memorial will serve as a lighthouse of ideas for social change.

The memorial is being built at a cost of Rs 13.67 crore by the Social Justice Department on 21 acres of land. PTI COR NSK