Memorial of Shahu Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar to come up in Mangaon: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state government would set up a memorial of legendary social icons Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mangaon in Raigad district.

Speaking at a state-level gathering for social justice here, Shinde said his government idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who built an empire that focussed on welfare of all, while Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar carried forward the work to bring several communities into the mainstream.

"We will set up a memorial of Shahu Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar at one place in Mangaon. Dr Ambedkar gave us the world's best Constitution, which is supreme for all of us," he said at the conclave organised by former BJP MP Pradeep Ravat's Vivek Vichar Manch. PTI ND BNM