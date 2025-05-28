Men must be educated to help break stigma on menstrual health: Odisha dy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday said men must be educated to help break the stigma on menstrual health.

While inaugurating a conclave on 'Menstrual Health & Hygiene 2025', organised by IIT Bhubaneswar here, Parida said, "Menstruation, a natural biological process, has long been shrouded in taboo, forcing generations of women to suffer in silence. It's time we break this silence, and initiatives like this conclave are key to driving change." Highlighting the need for cultural transformation, she said, "The day sanitary napkins become part of a family's monthly grocery list or a brother's gift to his sister, we will witness real progress in women's empowerment. Men must also be educated on menstrual health to help break the stigma." Access to safe menstrual solutions in workplaces and educational institutions is essential, Parida said.

She further stressed the importance of sustainable use and disposal of menstrual products.

"Women and girls must be informed and empowered to claim their right to menstrual health and hygiene," the deputy chief minister added.

Project CARE (Campus Action for Reusable Essentials), an initiative to promote the use of reusable menstrual products among school-going girls and college-going women, was launched on the occasion with the distribution of eco-friendly reusable menstrual pads to women from underserved communities.

Parida also unveiled two sanitary napkin vending machines on the IIT campus.

"Through our Research and Entrepreneurship Park and the 100 Cube Startup initiative, we are advancing innovative, scalable solutions -- from biodegradable sanitary products to AI-powered health tools -- that address real societal needs," IIT Bhubaneswar Director Shreepad Karmalkar said.

Stating that menstrual health is not just a women's issue, it's a societal imperative, Karmalkar highlighted that at IIT Bhubaneswar, the provision of work from home for two days during periods has been made for PhD scholars.

Willian Hanlon Jr, chief of field office UNICEF Odisha, stressed the importance of partnerships in breaking stigma and enabling access to menstrual hygiene products and education.

"Menstruation is not a curse. It is a completely natural process. It is life-affirming, and it deserves to be managed with safety, dignity, and pride," Hanlon said.

"As we commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, let us pledge that no girl in Odisha, or anywhere, misses school, loses confidence, or suffers in silence because of menstruation. Let us create a future where periods are managed with pride, not shame," he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD