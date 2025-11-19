Men posing as IT officials intercept ATM cash van, flee with about Rs 7 cr in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 19 (PTI) Unidentified men allegedly posing as Income Tax officials intercepted a ATM cash van here and fled with about Rs 7 crore on Wednesday, in what is said to be a first of its kind daylight robbery in recent time, police said.

The incident occurred near Ashoka Pillar when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of men arrived in a car carrying a Government of India sticker and stopped the cash vehicle, claiming that they wanted to verify documents.

The suspects then forced the van's staff into their car along with cash. They allegedly drove towards Dairy Circle where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash which is estimated to be about Rs seven crores, they said.

Over 50 CCTV camera footages are being examined to trace the route taken by the vehicle and identify those involved.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that the culprits will be nabbed at the earliest.

Speaking to media, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the incident occurred this afternoon under the Siddapura police station limits. About Rs seven crore has been lost, but it is being verified, as the driver (of the cash van) has not shared the correct information.

"There is nakabandi in the entire city, we are making our efforts. We have formed various teams, our teams have spread out across the city. Our teams are physically on the ground, as well as in the control room under various technical wings. We will try to detect the case at the earliest. Two DCPs and a Joint Commissioners are working on the case." Citing initial information, the officer said that the money was forcefully transferred into a vehicle from the CMS cash van and taken away.

To a question on the number of suspects involved, the Commissioner said, "we have no clear cut information as of now." Asked if the cash vehicle security carry any arms, he said it needs to be verified as to how many security were there and what arms they carried.

"Information was not shared immediately, there was a delay... we are looking into all angles," he added.

Addressing reporters here, Parameshwara said, "... The incident shouldn't have happened. Who is involved? Who gave them the information about money being transported? We don't have information as of now. We have taken this seriously and are investigating. We have got certain leads. We will nab them. We have got certain information, but cannot share it." Probably such an incident had never happened in Bengaluru, the Minister said. "It has happened in broad daylight. Such a huge money of over 7 crore is said to be involved. This is probably a first of its kind in recent times. We will find who they are, whether they are from our state or from other states, and nab them." Targeting the Congress government over the incident, BJP leader R Ashoka alleged that looting has become a part of 'Brand Bengaluru'.

"In Jayanagar, looting is happening even in broad daylight. There is no protection for people's money even in banks. It wouldn't be surprising if theft happens even in Vidhana Soudha," he alleged.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra urged the government to immediately arrest the criminals.

"The robbery that took place in broad daylight in the heart of the city, has naturally created fear among the people. It has been proven time and again that the criminals have no fear of the law during the Congress regime," he claimed. PTI AMP KSU ROH