Men with ADHD might live 7 fewer years than average, women 9: UK study

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Adults living with ADHD could face a shortened life expectancy -- men with the condition could live about seven years fewer and women about nine years fewer than those in the general population, a study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry has shown.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has previously been linked to an increased risk of dementia, due to a reduced ability to compensate for age-related cognitive decline.

Researchers, led by those at University College London, compared data from over 30,000 adults in the UK diagnosed with ADHD with that of 300,000 individuals without the neurodevelopmental condition. ADHD is marked by short attention spans and hyperactive or impulsive behavior.

The results of the study showed that the "apparent reduction in life expectancy for adults with diagnosed ADHD, relative to the general population, was 6.78 years for males and 8.64 years for females." The authors explained that individuals with ADHD often have high energy and can focus intensely on what interests them. However, they may find it difficult to focus on mundane tasks, which can lead to more impulsiveness, restlessness and differences in planning and time management.

This, in turn, can make it harder for individuals to succeed at school and work, leading to long-term challenges, the researchers said.

Individuals with ADHD are also more likely to experience stress and social exclusion, which can affect their health and self-esteem, explained senior author Josh Stott, a professor at University College London.

"It is deeply concerning that some adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should. People with ADHD have many strengths and can thrive with the right support and treatment. However, they often lack support and are more likely to experience stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem," Stott said. PTI KRS ARD ARD