Menstruation festival to be celebrated in 11 countries from May 21

Thane, May 19 (PTI) Maasika Mahotsav, a week-long festival that aims to destigmatise periods through sports, arts and cultural Programmes, will be celebrated from May 21 in 11 countries.

As many as 33 organisations will be involved in celebrating the 8th edition of the festival through programmes in 15 states in the country.

The festival aims to challenge menstrual taboos, eradicate period poverty and spark meaningful conversations about periods around the globe, Thane-based NGO Muse Foundation stated in a release.

Listing the highlights this year, Muse Foundation founder Nishant Bangera said the festival will be celebrated for the first time in Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and will be observed for the second time in Pakistan. PTI COR ARU