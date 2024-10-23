Mental health platform advocates eco-friendly Diwali celebrations amid rising pollution

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Amidst rising pollution levels, a mental health platform has urged citizens to embrace a safe and sustainable Diwali by opting for eco-friendly practices and avoid bursting of crackers that cause excessive noise besides disposing all waste responsibly.

It is crucial for individuals and families to prioritise eco-friendly practices during this festive season, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Director, Manasthali Wellness said.

While noting that fireworks can be a significant part of Diwali celebrations, it urged citizens to ensure they are used in open spaces and away from people, pets, and flammable materials.

Noting that Diwali can be a time of excessive waste, it asked people to opt for eco-friendly decorations, such as clay diyas, which are biodegradable, or use LED lights instead of incandescent bulbs to save energy.

It advised them to avoid bursting crackers that cause excessive noise or release harmful chemicals.

"Consider noise-free, eco-friendly options like flower pots, sparklers, or simply celebrating with joy without fireworks. Dispose of all waste responsibly, ensuring that no harmful materials end up polluting our surroundings," the advisory said.

Manasthali also called for supporting local businesses and artisans by purchasing Diwali gifts, sweets, and decorations from them, helping to make this festive season special for everyone.

It advised people with respiratory issues, allergies, or asthma to take precautions as they are particularly vulnerable to the air pollution from fireworks.

"As the air pollution in Delhi/NCR has already hit 'severe level' much before Diwali, we have to be mindful with our celebrations this year. Celebrating Diwali with joy and responsibility is essential for our health and environment. Let's illuminate our homes with sustainable choices," Dr Kapoor said. PTI PLB DV DV