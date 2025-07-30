Mental health should not be a silent struggle: Arunachal governor

Itanagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Wednesday emphasised that mental health should no longer be a silent struggle or social taboo, but rather a shared responsibility.

Speaking at an event in Itanagar, the governor handed over grant-in-aid cheques of Rs 10 lakh to Deepak Nabam Living Home, Senki Park, and Rs 5 lakh to Mother’s Home, Lekhi village, Naharlagun.

Parnaik urged NGOs to double their efforts in the rehabilitation and reintegration of welfare and dignity of persons battling mental health challenges.

He acknowledged the growing need for compassionate care and structured support systems.

Lauding the exemplary services rendered by organisations like Deepak Nabam Living Home and Mother's Home, Parnaik recognised them as shining examples of humanity in action.

He praised the selfless dedication of their teams, noting that such efforts not only heal lives but also restore hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging to those who need it the most.

"Their unwavering commitment to supporting some of the most vulnerable and neglected members of our society, especially those grappling with mental illness and abandonment, reflects true social service," he said.

The governor said the state and central governments are always with them to take up their benevolent mission ahead.

Commissioner to governor, Pawan Kumar Sain, National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) state programme officer Dr Haniya Payee, NHMP in-charge TeleMANAS Dr Hatobin Mai, NHMP director finance Habung Youngbow were also present. PTI CORR MNB