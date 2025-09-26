Mental well-being central to preventing heart disease, says former Union health secy

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Mental well-being is central to preventing chronic and non-communicable diseases, especially heart disease, former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Friday, underlining that alongside regular exercise and stress management, nurturing mental health early in families and reinforcing it in schools is critical.

Bhushan said life is not a sprint but a marathon, and young people need guidance to build patience, resilience, and balance rather than be pushed into early burnout.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Illness to Wellness Awareness Conference held here on the occasion of World Heart Day 2025.

"Schools can play a transformative role by replacing unhealthy practices with healthier alternatives, fostering mental wellness, and encouraging physical activity.

"If we want to address India's heart health crisis, we need to shift from a curative mindset to cultivating genuine health-seeking behaviour across our families, schools, and communities," Bhushan, who is also the chairperson of the Illness to Wellness Foundation's governing council, said.

The conference, under the theme 'Heart Care – Don't Miss a Beat', saw leading cardiologists, policymakers, and public health professionals advocating to address India's growing heart health crisis, as it emphasised the urgent need for preventive care, lifestyle interventions, mental health integration, digital health solutions, and community awareness.

Anil Rajput, chairperson, advisory council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, "World Heart Day reminds us that the heart is truly the seat of life. We are fortunate that the Government of India has implemented a range of initiatives addressing heart health, from the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), providing preventive care, early detection, and financial protection for treatment." Coupled with wellness movements like Fit India, Khelo India, and Har Ghar Yoga, these programmes are promoting physical activity, mental well-being, and healthy lifestyles, according to Rajput. Technology, including telemedicine and AI-driven diagnostics, is further bridging the gap between urban and rural healthcare, ensuring timely and efficient heart care for all citizens, he said.

"Supporting these efforts collectively can make a meaningful difference in safeguarding India's heart health," he added.

Experts addressed the rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrests in young adults, the impact of mental stress, pollution, and poor lifestyle choices, and the critical importance of timely preventive screenings. They also highlighted how digital health, wearable technology, and artificial intelligence are transforming cardiac care delivery across India, bridging the urban-rural divide.

Dr Sandeep Bansal, director, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, said, "Cardiovascular disease is no longer a problem of the elderly. India is witnessing heart attacks striking far earlier, with nearly 60 per cent of cases occurring below the age of 55. Prevention is the most cost-effective strategy; it costs only a fraction, about one-sixth, of what treatment demands.

"To achieve real progress, we must strengthen hypertension control, integrate mental health into heart care, and raise awareness right from schools." Bansal said.

Addressing heart disease requires collective effort, strong government policies, private sector participation, and societal acceptance of healthier choices, he said.

Dr K K Talwar, chairman, PSRI Heart Institute, Delhi, added that while genetics play a role in heart disease, lifestyle factors such as stress, work pressure, and job insecurity are equally important.

"Early awareness, adoption of healthy habits, and stress management, from families, schools, and workplaces, are essential to prevent cardiovascular events. Regular initiatives like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training sessions further equip communities to respond effectively in emergencies, helping save lives and promote overall heart health," he said.

Concluding the session, experts called for a national movement on heart health, rooted in awareness, preventive screening, mental well-being, emergency preparedness (including CPR education), and community participation. PTI PLB PRK SKY SKY