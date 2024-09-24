Mentally challenged man beaten to death for breaking tempo's glass in Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old mentally challenged man was beaten to death allegedly for breaking the glass of a tempo parked near his house in Rohini's Prem Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The police said five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident while the probe was on to identify others.

According to a police officer, the incident took place in Agar Nagar locality of Prem Nagar on Monday night. Deepak was standing outside his house when a group of men attacked him with rods and sticks.

During the course of interrogation, it was found that Deepak was mentally challenged and had broken the glass of tempo belonging to his neighbour. Some people got agitated and beat him up at about 9.20 pm, the officer said.

Deepak was taken to a hospital by his family members where he was declared dead. On the statement of the victim's father, a case of murder was registered and five suspects were apprehended and interrogated further, the officer said.