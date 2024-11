Noida, Nov 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old man, reportedly mentally challenged, climbed an electric pole in Sector 76 here on Sunday, sending the traffic on the spot haywire.

The man was identified as Bhagwan Das, a tile stone worker, and a resident of UP's Mahoba district.

It took police two hours to convince him to climb down the pole, strung with high tension cables. PTI COR SZM VN VN