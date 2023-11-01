Mentally-challenged man held for killing elderly woman, injuring 5 others in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A mentally-challenged man has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly woman and injuring five others in Orai police station area here on Wednesday, an official said.

"We have arrested one Raja Kumar, who appears to be mentally-challenged. He attacked people who were walking on the road in Uprauth village in the morning," said Circle Officer (CO) Prabhat Singh.

"Kalawati Devi (62) was killed after she was hit on the head with a brick by the accused. Five others, including three women, were injured in the attack," he added.

Police have sent the elderly woman's body for post-mortem examination and registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

Locals said that Kumar suddenly began pelting stones on the morning walkers.

He even chased a few people holding a stick in his hands, locals said, adding the incident caused panic among the walkers, and they ran to escape from the attacker. The accused, who is a native of Bihar, also caused a ruckus inside the police station, and was sent to a hospital following his arrest, the officer said.