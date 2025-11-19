Mentally challenged minor girl raped multiple times in UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A mentally challenged minor girl was allegedly raped multiple times in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, police said.

The incident came to light only after the victim was found to be pregnant following a medical examination.

The police have registered a case against the accused based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

According to the police complaint, the accused, identified as Shri Ram, allegedly lured the girl near a college outside her village on the night of November 16. The accused sexually assaulted the minor, and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. He allegedly committed the crime multiple times.

The continuous abuse was revealed when the victim was taken to the hospital for examination, where it was confirmed that she had become pregnant.

"Based on the mother's written complaint, a case has been registered against the accused, Shri Ram, under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act today, November 19, 2025," SHO Umesh Kumar Singh said.

He further added, "Efforts are being made to arrest the accused."