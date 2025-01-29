Mentally challenged woman abducted, assaulted in UP's Ballia; 2 nabbed

Ballia (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly abducting and assaulting a married woman with mental health issues, an officer said.

According to police, the case was registered on Thursday at Bansdih Police Station on a complaint lodged by the victim's husband.

Based on the complaint, the police booked two brothers —- Santosh Kumar Thakur, alias Munna Thakur, and Rajesh Kumar Thakur, alias Guddu Thakur, aged 48 and 43.

The FIR stated that on the night of February 27, the woman left her house and reached Kewra Chatti but was abducted by the two men on a motorcycle.

They took her behind a cold storage facility in the area, where they assaulted her when she resisted the sexual advance, it read.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the siblings were arrested on Friday and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities. PTI COR KIS VN VN