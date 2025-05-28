Mentally challenged woman 'raped' by neighbour, minor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI) A mentally challenged woman, in her 20s, was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbour and his minor son here, police said on Wednesday.

The man and his son were accused of raping the victim at her house for the past few months when she was alone and impregnating her, they said.

Based on the complaint by the woman's mother, a case was registered at Jawaharnagar police station on May 26, a police official said.

Asked if the man and his son were apprehended, police said further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH