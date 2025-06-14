Mentally-challenged woman raped in UP's Gorakhpur, 3 held

Gorakhpur(UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by three men here, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Sonu, Mohammad Raza and Shafiq Khan.

"They reportedly dragged the woman to a secluded spot and raped her on Wednesday night," Superintendent of Police (Crime) Sudhir Jaiswal said on Saturday.

The victim's cries for help alerted nearby women, who rushed to the scene, causing the accused to flee.

Police lodged an FIR on Thursday and arrested Sonu and Raza.

Meanwhile, Shafiq who was preparing to flee was arrested after a brief police encounter on Friday night. Shafiq was shot in his leg during the encounter, said Jaiswal.