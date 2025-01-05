Mentally disturbed boy kills grandparents with an axe in UP

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy allegedly killed his grandparents with an axe and also got injured while attacking them in the Rajgarh police station area here, an officer said on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan, the mental condition of the accused boy was not good.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Talar Pahadi village when the boy was attacking himself with an axe, the SP said.

When his grandparents, Pitambar (85) and Hiravati (80), tried to stop him, in a fir of rage he attacked them also.

The SP said that the injured teenager has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After receiving the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway.

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.