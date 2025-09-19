Mentally ill Jharkhand man reunited with family by NGO in Maharashtra

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old man suffering from a mental ailment was reunited with his Jharkhand-based family days after he was found in a distressed state in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district by a social organisation, its representatives said on Friday.

Premchand Gudiya, a resident of Birwadih village in Jharkhand, got separated from his friends while they were travelling to Goa in search of work last week, they said.

He was seen wandering near Nerur Beach in a distressed state, and the Kudal police admitted him to Sanvita Ashram for safety on September 11, Sandip Parab, president of Jeevan Anand Sanstha, said.

The organisation used Google to find Premchand's village, contacted local authorities and spoke to his relatives.

Premchand received medical treatment and emotional support during his stay at the ashram and was reunited with his family on Wednesday, he said. PTI COR ARU