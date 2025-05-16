'Mentally ill' man found hanging from tree in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A "mentally ill" man was found hanging from a tree near a taxi stand in the Sarojini Nagar area of southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Mehta (46), a native of Uttarakhand, he said.

On Wednesday, police received a call regarding a man hanging from a tree at Tikona Park NDMC taxi stand. Police reached the spot and found Mehta hanging from a tree with a rope.

The area was cordoned off and the body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared brought dead, and sent for post-mortem, police said.

"He was employed as an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the gram panchayat office of his native village," police in a statement said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Mehta had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues and had travelled to Delhi with his wife a day earlier.

His wife informed police that he had been mentally unwell for the past few days and had come for medical treatment in Chanakyapuri.

The family did not suspect any foul play, and their statements were recorded accordingly, police said.

Police also reviewed nearby CCTV footage and found visuals of Mehta walking alone near the spot with a plastic bag around the time of the incident.

"At present, no foul play is suspected. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," the statement read. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG