Mentally ill man from UP reunited with family within week

Thane, Sept 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old mentally ill man, who had wandered from Nathupur village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was successfully reunited with his family within just seven days, officials said on Saturday.

Kishan Kumar was found in a distressed and mentally unstable condition on September 13 at the Kudal railway station in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

Local police admitted him to a shelter run by Sanvita Ashram in Pandur village.

Though he was unable to communicate clearly due to his mental condition, Kumar managed to utter the name of his village, Nathupur.

His address was found through a Google-based search operation, and the village head was reached.

Kumar's relatives arrived at the Ashram on September 19 to take him back home.

The successful reunion was made possible through the combined efforts of Sanvita Ashram staff, the Kudal Police, and a psychiatrist. PTI COR NSK