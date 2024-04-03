Mentally ill man kills mother

Indore, Apr 3 (PTI) A 53-year-old man, suffering from depression, allegedly killed his 75-year-old mother here on Wednesday, police said.

The accused was arrested following the incident in Kelod Hala area, an official said.

Gopal Sharma (53) allegedly attacked his mother Ratan Bai (75), slashing her neck with a sickle, and the woman died on the spot, he said.

Sharma, who belongs to an affluent family, was reportedly suffering from depression for some time and his behaviour was not normal, said additional deputy commissioner of police Amarendra Singh.

He has two sons and his wife does not live with him, the official said.

"We are carrying out investigation to find out what exactly caused him to attack his mother," Singh added. PTI HWP ADU KRK