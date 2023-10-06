Mentally ill woman found dead at Manesar bus stand in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 6 (PTI) A mentally-challenged woman was Friday morning found dead outside a tea shop at the Manesar bus stand here, police said.

The victim was allegedly killed by hitting a brick on her head. Her body was found lying in a pool of blood at the bus stand, they added.

A case of murder has been registered but the deceased is yet to be identified, they added.

According to a complaint by Prabhash Kumar Mandal, a native of Madhubani in Bihar running a tea shop at the Manesar bus stand, the deceased woman had been roaming near the bus stand for the last 7-8 days, the police said.

Mandal said he used to give her tea and biscuits when she came to his shop, adding that she used to sleep under a tree outside his kiosk in the night.

"When I came here on Friday morning, I found the woman lying dead in a pool of blood near my kiosk and a brick stained with blood was lying near the body, after which I informed the police,” Mandal said in his complaint.

The police have kept the body in the mortuary and tried to identify her but the body was not identified till filing the report.

Based on the Mandal's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manesar police station here.

“The deceased woman was mentally challenged. We are trying to identify the body,” said Sub-Inspector Deepak, the investigating officer in the case. PTI COR RPA