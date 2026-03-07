Mentally-ill woman from Gujarat rescued, reunited with family in Maharashtra

Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old mentally-ill woman from Gujarat, who went missing during a trip, has been reunited with her family with the help of the police and a social organisation in Maharashtra.

Suman Viki Kharva, a resident of Surendranagar, had gone missing from Madgaon, Goa, during a trip with her husband, officials said.

She was found in a disoriented state due to mental distress in Sawantwadi in Maharashtra, officials said.

The Sawantwadi police admitted her to the Kudal-based Sanvita Ashram on February 19.

"Using information provided by Suman and digital search tools, our team contacted the Surendranagar police and got her brother's contact details," said Kisan Choure, Trustee of Jeevan Aanand Sanstha, on Saturday.

Following a successful video call verification, the woman's mother-in-law and other relatives reached the ashram to take her home.

Ashram president Sandip Parab lauded the collaborative efforts of the Maharashtra and Gujarat police in tracking the woman's family.