Mentally-ill woman from UP rescued, reunited with family in Maharashtra

Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman suffering from a mental ailment who went missing from her home in Uttar Pradesh five months ago was reunited with her family by an organisation in Maharashtra.

The woman, Mina Sonu, who had wandered away from her house in Bondla in Agra, was found in Kankavali by a team from Samvita Ashram.

She was reunited with her family after months of efforts on Saturday, a spokesman of the Jeevan Anand Sansthan, an NGO working to rehabilitate underprivileged people, said.

The woman went missing from her home on March 9. Her family filed a missing person report at Jagadishpura police station in Agra the next day, and extensive searches were conducted across the district and surrounding areas.

He said the organisation used Google search tools to find the woman's home. After three months of diligent searching and help from local authorities in Uttar Pradesh, her family was traced.