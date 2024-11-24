Mentally ill woman vandalises Deendayal Upadhyaya's statue in UP's Etah

Etah (UP) Nov 24 (PTI) A statue of former Jan Sangh president Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya installed at a roundabout in the Kotwali Nagar area here was vandalised, police said on Sunday.

According to CCTV camera footage, a woman, who appeared to be mentally ill, broke the glass encasing the bust Saturday night.

Enraged at the incident, members of the Brahmin community staged a protest on Sunday, demanding the vandal be booked under the National Security Act.

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh told journalists that the act was committed by a woman who appeared to be mentally ill.

She would be caught and sent to Agra for treatment, he added. PTI COR CDN VN VN