Mentally unsound man arrested for vandalising idol in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 12 (PTI) A mentally unsound man was arrested for allegedly vandalising the idol of Goddess Durga in a pandal at the exhibition ground here and there was no communal angle in the incident, police said.

The accused, a vagabond, reached the exhibition ground Thursday night where a 'Dandiya programme' was going on, they said.

He stayed there and entered the pandal at around 3 AM on Friday looking for food and scattered the things there during which the idol also got partially damaged.

He was not able to provide any details properly, they said.

While a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS, another case was registered against the organisers for violating the condition of deploying a volunteer at the pandal round the clock, police added. The accused was nabbed Friday night.

The incident snowballed on Friday with BJP leader K Madhavi Latha also visiting the scene. PTI SJR ROH