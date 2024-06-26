Mentally unstable man dies of electrocution in Thane

Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old mentally unstable man died of electrocution while crossing a road in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Ulhasnagar town where repair work for a road and sewage line was underway, an official from Hill Line police station said.

The man accidentally came in contact with an electric pole while crossing the road near an under-construction drain. Electric current was passing through the pole and the man suffered a shock, he said.

Some persons around rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

After the incident, locals alerted power authorities and electricity supply in the area was disconnected.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said. PTI COR GK