Mentally unstable man hacks wife to death with axe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) A mentally unstable man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe and injured his daughter in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The reason behind the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, was not known immediately, they said.

Station House Officer, Dhorimanna, Girdhari Ram said, "Chunni Lal (40), who appears to be mentally unstable, hit his wife Jiya (38) with an axe, killing her on the spot. His 18-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident." Lal has been detained and is being interrogated, he said.

Police said the body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. PTI SDA DIV DIV