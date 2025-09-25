'Mentally unstable' man jumps to death from hospital in Pune

Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) A "mentally unstable" man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a government hospital in Pune early Thursday morning, police said.

The railway police had caught the man, identified as Vijay, when he was trying to commit suicide on September 5. He was then brought to the state-run Sassoon General Hospital as his mental condition was unstable, an official from Bundgarden police station said.

"When he was captured, he kept on repeating that he wanted to commit suicide. The railway police admitted him to the psychiatric ward for treatment. Today, around 5.30 am, he allegedly jumped off a window from the 10th floor of the hospital and died on the spot," the official said.

The body was sent for autopsy and the man's family details were being traced, the police said. PTI SPK GK