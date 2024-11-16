Mentally unstable man kills father in UP's Ballia

Ballia, Nov 16 (PTI) A mentally unstable man allegedly killed his 55-year-old father in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Jai Prakash Chauhan and his son Mohit Chauhan were working in their field in Chandraul village in Ubhaon area, they said.

"The duo was working when Mohit attacked his father with a spade, causing severe injuries," Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby health centre where he was declared dead, he said.

The police have arrested Mohit Chauhan and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. PTI COR CDN RHL