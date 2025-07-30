Mentally unstable man kills grandmother in fit of rage in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his grandmother with a spade in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Suraj Prajapati (24), has been arrested, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said the police received information around 9 pm on Tuesday that Phoolo Devi (85) was killed in the Pusar village under the Doghat police station.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Suraj has been mentally unstable for the past nine months, with family members reporting erratic behaviour, officials said.

According to officials, a verbal altercation took place between the two shortly before the incident.

In a fit of rage, Suraj allegedly struck his grandmother on the head with a spade, killing her on the spot. The accused has been giving inconsistent statements during interrogation, further indicating signs of mental imbalance, officials said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an FIR has been registered at the Doghat police station. The matter is being further probed. PTI COR ABN SMV ABN SMV MNK MNK