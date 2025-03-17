Mentally unstable man thrashed for abusing woman; 2 held

Surendranagar (Gujarat), Mar 17 (PTI) Two persons allegedly tied the hands of a mentally unstable man and beat him up after he hurled abuses at a woman in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, officials said on Monday.

A video has surfaced of the incident, which took place in Gambhoi village on Saturday evening, following which the two accused were arrested on Sunday.

In the video, recorded on a mobile phone by a bystander and shared widely on social media, the victim is seen sitting on the ground with his hands tied behind his back and a man and a woman beating him with wooden sticks.

The victim's mental condition was not good, and he had spoken in a loud voice, irritating the woman, an official from Gambhoi police station said.

"The woman objected to the victim speaking in the loud voice and asked him to shut up. This angered the victim, who started hurling abuses at her. The woman then had a quarrel with him. After some time, a man came out of a nearby temple and tied the victim's hands behind his back using a piece of cloth," the official said.

"The (accused) man brought two wooden sticks, and both he and the woman started thrashing the victim, leaving him injured. The victim was then taken inside the temple where he was forcibly detained by the accused persons," he said.

The victim suffered injuries on his hands and shoulders. He was later taken to a hospital and discharged after primary treatment, the official said.

The accused -- Ramilaben and Jayesh Mehta -- have been booked under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement, he said. PTI COR KA GK