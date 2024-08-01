Mentally unwell Chhattisgarh woman with feet shackled swept away, rescued by Odisha fishermen

Raigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old mentally unsound woman from Chhattisgarh, whose feet were shackled, had a miraculous escape on Thursday after she was swept away for 20 kilometres in the swollen Mahanadi river and was rescued by fishermen in neighbouring Odisha, an official said.

Sarojani Chauhan was brought back to her home in Saria area of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district this evening and has been hospitalised in neighbouring Raigarh district, he said.

"Chauhan was separated from her husband and was living with her parents in Porath village in Saria. She was undergoing treatment for her mental ailment and her kin had shackled her feet as she used to leave home frequently without informing anybody," Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma said.

"As per preliminary information, on Wednesday night, she went to the vegetable farm in her house, which is located on the banks of Mahanadi river, to attend nature's call and didn't return. The river is in spate due to continuous rainfall. This morning, she was rescued from the river by some fishermen in Parsada village under Rengali police station area in Odisha, some 20 kilometres from her native village," he said.

A police team from Sarangarh got her back from Parsada to Saria and she is now in hospital, the SP said.

Her family did not file a missing person complaint and nothing seems suspicious in the case as yet though a probe is underway, Sharma said. PTI COR TKP BNM