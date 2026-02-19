'Mentally unwell' man kills parents, younger brother in MP's Betul; minor kin critical after attack

Betul (MP), Feb 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his parents and younger brother to death on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, and left his 5-year-old nephew critically injured, police said.

The incident took place in Sangva village in Kotwali police station limits, some 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official added.

Deepak Dhurve, who is mentally unwell as per neighbours, beat to death his father Raju alias Hansu Dhurve (55), mother Kamalti Dhurve (40), and brother Dilip Dhurve (20), Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar Jain said.

Deepak also attacked his 5-year-old nephew Prashant Parte, whose condition is critical, he said.

"Neighbours noticed something amiss as no one had come out of the house till afternoon. No one was answering the door either. When neighbours broke it down, they found Deepak sitting quietly near the three bodies as well as the carcass of a cat, which too may have been killed by him," he said.

Neighbours have told police Deepak was mentally unstable for the past several years and had just recently returned from medical treatment in Nagpur in Maharashtra, he said.

Neighbours have claimed the accused was the eldest in the family, was intelligent in studies, and had also appeared for a recruitment exam conducted by security forces.

Kotwali police station in-charge Devkaran Daheria told PTI Videos the accused has been taken into custody.

"The iron rods and sticks found at the murder scene have been confiscated. Only after examining his health records will there be clarity on his mental state," Daheria said.