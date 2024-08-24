Mentally unwell man reunited with family in Yavatmal after 10 years

Latur, Aug 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old man who was missing for over a decade was reunited with his family in Yavatmal in Maharashtra last week, an official said on Saturday.

The man, a tribal, was working as a caterer in Bengaluru and lost his mental balance, after which he began roaming around aimlessly, the official said.

"A missing person complaint was filed at Bengaluru police station at the time. After social worker Sandeep Shinde spotted him in Latur, he was shifted to Divya Seva Residential Rehabilitation Centre in Varvand in Buldhana where he was being treated for the last 10 years," said the centre's Ashok Kakade.

"We named him Pushkar and after a long time, he started writing in Kannada on a board. An elderly woman who came to the centre recognised him and identified him as Arjun. She gave us more details, due to which we could verify his Aadhaar card and realised his family was in Yavatmal," Kakade told PTI.

The residents of his native village held a welcome ceremony for him on August 16 as he had returned after 10 years, Kakade said.