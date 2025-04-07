Mentally unwell man smears food items, sandalwood paste on Ambedkar statue in MP; held

Sidhi (MP), Apr 7 (PTI) A mentally unwell man allegedly defaced a statue of chief architect of the Constitution and social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a police official said on Monday.

The statue, which is located in front of the collectorate here, was defaced late Sunday night, Pushpendra Mishra, in-charge of the local police station, told PTI.

"The accused Ravendra Singh Chouhan, who is mentally unwell, smeared food items on the statue and applied sandalwood paste. A police team rushed to the site and immediately got the statue cleaned. He has confessed to the act and further action is underway," Mishra said.

After the incident, Bhim Army workers protested in front of the statue.

The incident comes just days ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.