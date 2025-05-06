Mentally unwell woman dies by hanging in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), May 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old mentally ill woman allegedly ended life by hanging herself in a village here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in Pure Antim village in Antu area of Pratapgarh district.

Antu Station House Officer Anandpal Singh said Shivani Yadav, daughter of Ram Khelawan Yadav, was alone at home at around 12 pm, when her family members were away.

She locked the house from inside and hanged herself from the ceiling. The family discovered the incident upon returning home and alerted the police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway, Singh said.