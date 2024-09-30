Mentally unwell woman held for allegedly vandalising Shivling at temple: Police

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) A "mentally unwell" woman allegedly vandalised a Shivling at a temple in Nagrota in Himachal's Kangra district, police said on Monday.

"The accused woman, Nishan Devi, identified on the basis of CCTV footage and eyewitness account, belongs to the Hindu community. She was mentally unwell and had a past history of damaging idols of deities," Superintendent of Police Kangra Shalini Agnihotri told PTI.

The incident on Friday had sparked protests, with some Hindu outfits alleging that the Shivling was desecrated by individuals from another community. Some also demanded that Muslim vendors vacate their shops in the market.

The accused would be examined by a psychiatrist to ascertain her mental condition and further action would be taken on the basis of the medical report, the police said.

A case under section 298 of BNS for injuring or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with the intent to insult a religion has been registered by the police.

The woman was seen entering and exiting the premises in the wee hours of Friday in the CCTV camera near the temple and had been involved in similar cases in the past also, the police said. PTI BPL RT