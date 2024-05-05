Mentally unwell woman missing from Bihar found in Maharashtra, reunited with kin

Latur, May 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old mentally unwell woman, who was missing for the past some years from her native place in Bihar, has been reunited with her family following efforts by a social organisation in Maharashtra, a representative of a local NGO said.

Khusboo Devi, resident of Sayyadpur village in Begusarai district in Bihar, was spotted on a street at Murud in Latur district on July 1, 2023.

She had several injuries on her head and other body parts, Rahul Patil Chakurkar, member of the Religion to Responsibility Foundation, told PTI on Saturday.

Murud deputy sarpanch Hanumant Nagtilak, who spotted the woman on the street last year, informed about her to Chakurkar.

Activists of the social organisation admitted her to a hospital in Latur for primary treatment.

The woman was later sent to the Divya Seva Sankalp, a shelter home, in Buldhana district for care and further treatment, Chakurkar said.

After the treatment, the woman informed the shelter home authorities about her native place.

Based on her information, her family was traced with the help of an NGO in Bihar.

The Buldhana-based organisation sent the woman to her native place three days back, Chakurkar said.

"She has been reunited with her family members in her native village in Bihar," he added. PTI COR GK