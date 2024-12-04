Mentally unwell woman staying in lavatory sent to shelter home in Maharashtra

Latur, Dec 4 (PTI) A 45-year-old mentally unwell woman living in a lavatory in Maharashtra's Latur district for the past two years has been sent to a shelter home in Buldhana, a representative of a local NGO said.

Inda Shinde, resident of Gural village in Nilanga tehsil, and her husband got separated 15 years back.

The woman had taken refuge in an outdoor lavatory in the village, which became her home.

She had been living with two daughters and a son.

One of her daughters had got married without informing her, which deeply shocked Shinde and it was believed to have contributed to her mental health issues, said Rahul Patil Chakurkar, a member of the Religion to Responsibility Foundation.

Her another daughter had also got married.

Shinde's son, who was also mentally unwell and had been staying with her, was taken to a shelter home six months ago by another NGO.

Since then, the woman was staying alone.

Local residents informed Chakurkar about her plight, prompting action.

On November 30, the woman was sent to Divya Seva Sankalp, a shelter home in Buldhana district, where she will receive care and further treatment, Chakurkar added. PTI COR GK